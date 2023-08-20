Selena Gomez is one of the biggest R&B artists and is adored by millions across the globe. Apart from her work, Selena has stayed in the headlines due to her relationship with Justin Bieber. While the two did not last together, Selena has been earlier bothered by her fans about Justin which once left the songstress furious. Selena once stunned the audience after crumpling a fan poster during one of her concerts in 2016. Scroll down to know the details.

Selena Gomez started dating Justin Bieber in 2011 and had an on-off relationship before finally parting ways for good in 2014. Selena, on several occasions, made it clear that she was no longer with Justin but it looks like her fans did not care at all. Justin Bieber later tied the knot with model and actress Hailey Bieber in 2018.

Speaking of a shocking live event incident, according to The Independent, Selena Gomez apparently got pissed off at a fan as she crumpled up a fan’s sign which reportedly read: “MARRY JUSTIN PLEASE.” The incident dating back to 2016 irked the crooner as it had already been two years since their split. In the video, Selena Gomez can be seen asking the crowd to pass on the poster to her on the stage. She then quickly crumples it and throws it away in the middle of her performance. Shedding light on the same, the fan revealed, “The paper said ‘marry Justin please’. It was not pre-planned.”

Take a look:

SELENA CRUMPLED UP MY SISTERS SIGN IM CRYING #revivaltourfresno pic.twitter.com/BZQyOuIt2o — ✨M✨ (@micaeava) May 9, 2016

The fan attending the Selena Gomez concert added, “It was written there at the concert […] My sister is a huge Justin and Selena fan and when Selena called her forward it made her so embarrassed. She was shaking when she returned….regardless, the show was amazing. Selena is still one of our favs [sic].”

Interestingly, Selena talking about her personal life at the same time said, “I would try to promote something that I loved and the entire interview would be about my personal life.”

The Grammy-winning singer added, “I would leave a room feeling defeated, feeling embarrassed, but I would always make sure to put that smile on my face because I wasn’t going to let them get me.”

Selena also once shut down a question about her former boyfriend Justin Bieber, saying, “Honestly, what I would love to be printed is that I am so beyond done with talking about that, and him”.

