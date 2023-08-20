James Gunn is not making a “young Superman movie”.

Although the writer and director – who is also DC Studios’ co-chief – has replaced Henry Cavill, 40, as Superman with David Corenswet, 30, for ‘Superman: Legacy’, he insisted that the film will not focus on a young Superman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked by a fan on Threads if the movie is set in the past, James Gunn wrote: “I was never making a ‘young Superman’ movie, just a Superman movie!”

Fans have been confused after Gunn wrote on Twitter in December: “In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill.”

‘Superman: Legacy’ will begin filming next year and is expected to be released in 2025, with Gunn previously sharing how invested he was in the project.

Gunn told The Hollywood Reporter: “I completely relate to Superman because he’s everything I am. He’s somebody who is an outsider who feels like an alien, but also the ultimate insider, because he’s f****** Superman. And that’s kind of like what I feel like.”

However, he admitted taking on a beloved character is difficult.

He said: “It’s easier to take a character nobody knows, like the Guardians, or Peacemaker, and then do whatever you want with them. People in every single country in the world know the story of Superman.

“How can I make it different from the Superman movies that have been made so far, but also have it respect all the Superman movies that have been made so far? So it just took me some time to try to figure it out.”

Must Read: When Kanye West Bashed Kim Kardashian & Trolled Her Publicly Made Netizens Recall The Rapper’s Abuse To Ex-GF Amber Rose, A User Said “I Would Have Been Very Concerned If I Was Kim”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News