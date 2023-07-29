BTS Jungkook is currently living the time of his life. At a very young age, the singer has achieved a lot more than we can imagine with his sheer hard work and passion for music. Apart from making millions groove to his songs, Jungkook is also an ambassador of many luxurious brands and his brand value is unmatchable. As JK also showcased his amazing acting skills in his newly released track Seven, he was recently quizzed if his fans would see him on screens anytime soon.

Jungkook, whose real name is Jeon Jung-kook, began his musical career at the age of 15 after a few-years-long training. He has worked along with his bandmates RM, J-Hope, Suga, Jin, Jimin and V for a decade and is currently focusing on his individual career amid the band’s temporary hiatus.

As his track Seven is ruling various global charts, Jungkook is opening up about his plans in life. A clip from his interview with Audacy is making rounds on social media. In the clip, the 25-year-old could be seen talking about what all things he learned about himself with the new song. He even discovered how he can also act.

When asked if he would like to make an acting debut soon, the singer said, “I don’t have anything else specific on my mind other than music right now. I really like doing music, I love being on stage and singing. So, I just want to focus on music as of now.”

q. what's something you've learned about yourself since you've been on this solo journey? 🐰 oh, i'm pretty good at what i do. sorry

🐰 i do review some reactions in korea and outside korea. i gained a lot of confidence as i saw i was getting acknowledged. i've learned that i… pic.twitter.com/UlFqBrRifQ — jk vids 🎥 (slow) (@jjklve) July 28, 2023

While the K-Pop idol made it clear that fans will not see him acting anytime soon, BTS ARMY requested him to consider making a debut in the field. A Twitter user wrote, “Yes Jungkook! You can act! I’d love to see you act!”

“ACTOR JUNGKOOK LET’S GO,” wrote another.

“Fingers crossed he is thinking about action movies and dramas and his hopeless romantic a** isn’t thinking romance,” penned a third one.

Well, if Jungkook ever chooses to star in a movie or a show, he will not be the first BTS member to do so as V has already starred in Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.

