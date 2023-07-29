Amanda Seyfried is one of the most versatile actresses in Hollywood who has done several different kinds of projects, be it Mean Girls or Jennifer’s Body, her variety ranges. Once in an interview, she opened up about her views on her s*x and intimate scenes in her movies and revealed that her scene with Megan Fox from Jennifer’s Body tops her list. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop.

Amanda once made a bold confession about her s*x scenes and mentioned that a lot of her co-stars have been quite s*xy, and it had always been quite fun to shoot such intimate scenes if she has good chemistry with her co-stars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with US Weekly, Amanda Seyfried talked about her s*x scenes with Justin Timberlake and even mentioned that her scenes with him were quite pale compared to Megan Fox in Jennifer’s Body. “Jennifer’s Body is my favourite movie that I’ve done. It was overlooked in theatres, but it does have a DVD following. I can’t believe nobody wanted to see Megan Fox and me hitting it.”

Amanda Seyfried further talked about her sensual kissing scene with Megan Fox and revealed, “They had an extreme close-up of our tongues, and I’m telling you, the thing about the scene is that it’s actually really s*xy. For a young girl to say that about her own s*x scene — it must be because it’s special.”

“I think Megan and I kissed really well together. We have similar kissing styles and it worked. We got it done for the masses, and the masses still didn’t show up,” Amanda added.

On the other hand, talking about Justin Timberlake, Amanda mentioned, “A lot of my co-stars have been s*xy guys my age, and so, why not? I’m not going to pretend it’s not fun. Justin was great — he had come from doing Friends With Benefits, where he basically had s*x every day at work — and so it was easy for both of us. We just kind of got it on, and then were like, ‘That was good!'”

Have you seen Amanda and Megan kissing in Jennifer’s Body?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more throwback news and updates.

Must Read: Barbie Creates Havoc In Real Life! Woman Breaks Up With Boyfriend After Watching Margot Robbie’s Film As She Realizes His “Disrespect, Weird Comments On LGBTQ Community”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News