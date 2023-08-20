American actress Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood, and she is known for starring in both action film franchises and independent dramas. More than her films, she often makes headlines for her personal life and her controversial statement.

The Oscar-winning actress has never refrained from speaking her mind. She often had an opinion on controversial subjects like Planned Parenthood and the gender pay gap in the entertainment industry. She once even said she is a virgin again. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back in 2016, Jennifer Lawrence claimed that she has been single for so long because she’s “picky” and to go out without someone, she requires a “spark”. “I feel a spark very, very rarely. And it’s really only about spark for me. Not really anything else. You should see some of the people I find attractive. You’d be shocked,” she said as reported by Sydney Morning Herald.

If this wasn’t enough, Jennifer Lawrence revealed that her upbringing in a disciplined household led her to credit their reproductive services, as she believed she might have become a teenage mother without their intervention.

“My mom was really religious with me when I was young. She’s not so much anymore. And I wouldn’t have been able to get birth control if it weren’t for Planned P. I wouldn’t have been able to get condoms and birth control and all these things I needed as a normal teenager who was growing up in a Jesus house,” the Silver Linings Playbook star said.

“Seriously, what harm comes from supplying people with birth control, condoms, Pap smears, and cancer screenings?” Jennifer Lawrence asked. Nevertheless, as per the actress’ statements, contraception is no longer necessary for her. “I’m officially a virgin,” she said.

For more updates on Hollywood news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: When Hailey Bieber Exposed The Negative Side Of Being Homeschooled & Regretted Not Finishing High School, “I Missed Out On Interacting With Boys…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News