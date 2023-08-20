Hailey Bieber has been making headlines since the beginning of the year. While her public appearances and social media posts are always the hot topic of discussion for her fans, her personal life involving her husband, Justin Bieber, is also something her fans are highly interested in. While she is living the best life being in her mid-twenties now, she has a few regrets about her teen years when she was in high school.

Hailey has been working as a model since she was just a teenager. She started earning at a very young age and pursued modelling as her professional career. Her dating life over the years has also grabbed headlines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hailey Bieber was always a fan of Justin Bieber and even met him once when she was a child. The duo became an item in the mid-2010s but denied they were romantically involved for a long time. They even broke up once, only to reconcile later in 2018 and get married in October of the same year. While she is currently living a happy life with her husband, friends and family, in 2021, Hailey revealed she had a few regrets from her teen years.

In an interview with Dixie D’Amelio for her YouTube Channel, she revealed that she never completed her high school and regretted the same. She said, “I feel like that’s a terrible example, and I should find the time to go back and finish. I was like six months away from being done. It’s so silly.”

She further mentioned that she did not interact much with boys when she was a teen, as she was homeschooled by her parents: Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin. Hailey Bieber said, “I missed out on interacting with boys.” She continued, “I think I’m OK now, but … when you’re in high school, it’s boys and girls. It’s a different environment.”

She was reportedly offered to either join a Christian school or be homeschooled. Talking about the same, Hailey said, “I actually wanted to go to a performing arts school in New York City, and they didn’t want me to do that either. So, I just chose to stay home.”

On her personal front, Hailey is currently rumoured tobe pregnant with her husband Justin Bieber. Her latest outings sparked these rumours.

For more Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jada Pinkett Smith Once Made A Raunchy Confession About Having S*x With Will Smith In Limo & Ditching Oscars’ Red Carpet: “We Started Kissing Passionately…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News