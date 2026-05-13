Bravo is actively working to ensure its slate of reality shows continues to produce new content. Be it spinoffs or new shows with familiar, much-loved aspects, the network is actively planning shows that will touch the audience’s hearts and drive the viewership they want.

The channel has announced two new shows, Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas, another new spinoff centering on Lisa Vanderpump; and Secrets, Lies, Texas Wives, a South-based show with a working title. Here’s what we know about these newly greenlit shows and what to expect from them.

Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas—Know About New Spinoff Series

Lisa Vanderpump is a key figure in Bravo TV and reality TV, with many of her shows being hits like Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump Rules, Vanderpump Villa, and more. But she is also a key businesswoman with many successful restaurants, bars, and businesses across the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump)

As per the official logline. “Lisa Vanderpump has been ruling over the Las Vegas strip for years now, with three hotspot restaurants serving up chic cocktails in her signature whimsical settings.” Now, she is expanding it up in Las Vegas with a new namesake hotel that will provide luxury and more.

“In this limited series, we follow the behind-the-scenes dash to make the property worthy of the Vanderpump brand,” according to the synopsis. Lisa will share what inspired her new investment, pull “back the curtain on the down-to-the-wire drama,” and conclude with a lavish party full of fan faves.

Secrets, Lies, Texas Wives—What We Know About New Bravo Show

Moving on, there’s the countryside niche that has seen good success over the years. Joining the list is Secrets, Lies, Texas Wives. According to the show’s synopsis, “In the heart of Texas Hill Country is the picture‑perfect town of Boerne, where wealth, beauty, faith, and family reign supreme.”

The show will focus on the lives of a “tight-knit circle of glamorous women” as they “raise families, run ranches and farms, and manage sparkling social calendars in a town rooted in rodeos and tradition.” Expect to see forbidden romances that “test loyalties and marriages,” jeopardizing the town’s image.

When romance, intimacy, friendships, and other factors bubble over, it will be proof that “perfection is more complicated than anyone could imagine.” Which of the two shows are you most excited to see when they are released?

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