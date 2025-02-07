In the past couple of weeks, there have been several rumors that Lisa Vanderpump could be back on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reality star has been a key member of the edition, and her fights and equations with the other housewives are still hailed as iconic by fans.

Lisa has a lot on her plate with several restaurants and bars, and the filming of her spinoff reality show Vanderpump Rules, which was recently rebooted. Regardless, she has now addressed all of the rumors, and here’s what the 64-year-old revealed about her potential return to RHOBH.

Is Lisa Vanderpump Coming Back To The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills?

During a conversation with People, Lisa shared her thoughts about the rumors and stated that she had a lot of things she had already committed to. “I have always said never say never. And that show was very good to me on so many levels. But no, I am so busy in my life,” the TV personality said. Lisa then referred to all the work she had lined up for the near future.

She expressed, “I’ve got some new restaurants, and I’ve got another big project coming up, and Vanderpump Villa has taken up a lot of my time and Vanderpump Rules, so I wouldn’t.” Lisa Vanderpump also said that though she knows a few of the current housewives cast, she does not like many.

“So it wouldn’t really make sense to me,” the businesswoman pointed out. “I know there’s been a lot of gossip about it, and then normally, I wouldn’t comment on it, but no, it’s not happening. There’s a couple of them I don’t like, so I’m being honest,” the Real Housewives alum stated.

The cast of the 14th season, currently airing, consists of Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, Bozoma Saint John, and Jennifer Tilly, plus Kathy Hilton in the “friend of” capacity.

The same day, Lisa also spoke to TMZ about the rumors and quipped, “Oh, there’s a pig flying to the moon. There’s more chance of that,” making her return to RHOBH seem impossible. For the unversed, Lisa was a main cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from season one to season 9, after which she exited the show.

More About Lisa Vanderpump

Lisa had plenty of fights and controversial moments on the show, including her feud with Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley. At the moment, Lisa is the producer of Vanderpump Rules and also stars in it from time to time. The series revolves around a group of workers from her restaurants and bars. The show is undergoing a reboot and will return with an all-new cast now.

