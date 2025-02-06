A new season of The Kardashians means more insight into the lives of the Kardashian and Jenner families. The trailer already shocked fans by revealing Khloe Kardashians’s former husband, Lamar Odom’s return. The first episode of the sixth edition gave a better glimpse into the situation.

The Good American founder reunited with the former basketball player nine years after their divorce, and Khloe explained the reason behind it as well as how she feels about Lamar these years later. Here’s what the 40-year-old indulged about her thoughts and feelings regarding the reunion.

Why Did Khloe Kardashian Reunite With Ex-Husband Lamar Odom?

In her confessional, Khloe revealed that at one point in her life, Lamar was the love of her life. “I got married when I was 24 and although him and I got married 30 days to the day after meeting one another, I loved him with all of my heart and soul,” the reality star added and stated that she took her vows very seriously and pointed out they were married for about seven long years.

“But there were bigger things that were not fixable in that marriage,” she said, revealing that she hadn’t met him since the last time she saw him in 2016. Khloe continued, “I don’t know if I could even put into words what I felt for Lamar. It felt like the most special, magical time of my life, the most pure love I’ve ever had. And although there was so much darkness in that marriage, there was the brightest of the bright times,” which she cherishes.

But she felt it was time to be done with that chapter after nine years of no contact. “I just think it’s time to shed as much as I can,” Khloe Kardashian stated on the show. The reality TV star explained how she broke off contact after he repeated some of the same behaviors she couldn’t stand for. She told him she was upset and asked him to leave the place she had rented for him.

Nine years later, she wanted to close the chapter and return some of the things she didn’t have the chance to give him back. “I don’t have bad blood. I don’t have any blood. There’s no feelings,” she made it very clear. While he seemed nervous and anxious, Khloe said she didn’t feel much emotion.

“I have dealt with so much trauma in this relationship for years, and this was such the love of my life that to learn how to unlove someone, to have to go through all that, it’s almost like a death,” the reality star made her thoughts known. She added that though it felt familiar and very uncharted, she didn’t realize Lamar Odom anymore. “It’s just a mind f*ck,” Khloe simply concluded.

