The Challenge All Stars: Rivals returned for a fifth season, and it brought plenty of drama, arguments, challenges, and more for the fans to enjoy. The trailer already gave a glimpse of the contestants being mentally and physically drained and calling their rivals out during the episodes.

Threats, lies, and many adventures await as the season progresses. The first episode premiered on January 29, 2025, and only two episodes in, there are already eliminations happening. Here are the contestants evicted from the challenging survival reality series on MTV.

Which Contestants Were Eliminated On The Challenge All Stars: Rivals Season 5?

The first pair of rivals to be eliminated from the ongoing fifth season of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals is Beth Stolarczyk and Jonna Mannion. The two have plenty of bad blood, as Beth allegedly spread rumors about Jonna that “sent her into marriage counseling” and “ruined her life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Challenge (@thechallenge)

They put up a fight against Adam and Steve but eventually lost. Beth felt that she started off a friendship, while Jonna felt the opposite, revealing that she never wanted to see her again. Amber and Faysal won the daily challenge, which gave them the power to choose which pair to pick for the elimination, and they chose Beth and Jonna despite previous promises.

Remaining Pairs On The Challenge All Stars: Rivals Season 5

With the first elimination of the season done, eleven pairs are left in the competition: Adam Larson and Steve Meinke, Amber Borzotra and Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, Aneesa Ferreira and Ashley Mitchell, Ashley Kelsey and Dario Medrano, Da’Vonne Rogers and Shane Landrum, Devin Walker and Leroy Garrett, and Frank Sweeney and Sam McGinn, to name a few.

The other pairs include Katie Cooley & Veronica Portillo, KellyAnne Judd & Sylvia Elsrode, Melissa Reeves & Nicole Zanatta, and Nany González & Turbo. Four pairs earned a star in the daily challenge during the first episode. Adam and Steve received the majority of votes for the elimination.

Meanwhile, Amber and Faysal, the winners of the daily challenge, chose Beth and Jonna to be sent into the elimination challenge. The two pairs fought hard, but Adam and Steve emerged victorious, which kept them safe, while Beth and Jonna were eliminated and had to leave the reality show.

More About The Challenge All Stars: Rivals Season 5

The first episode was A Star-Studded Ar-Rival, while the second was Rivals on the Edge. The third, Rivals in the Ruff, is slated to air on MTV on February 12. The contestants, who have all starred on reality shows, are competing for the show’s title and the cash prize of $300,000. Unlike this one, the previous seasons streamed on Paramount+. The location of the fifth season is Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: RHONY Reunion: Brynn Whitfield Breaks Down After Being Called Out For Lying & Manipulation Against Ubah Hassan: “I Can’t Undo It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News