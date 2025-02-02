The MTV reality series is back with a new batch of faces who are hungry to compete, perform and succeed. The season premiered on January 29, 2025, and here’s the full list of cast and contestants that will be participating in this new season.

The Challenge All Stars: Cast List & Rivals

Adam Larson first appeared on Road Rules: The Quest and last appeared on The Challenge: All Stars 4. His rival is Steve Meinke. Amber Borzotra was a part of Big Brother 16 and was last seen on The Challenge: World Championship. Her rival is Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat. Aneesa Ferreira was a part of The Real World: Chicago and was latest seen on The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras. Her rival in the hit game show is Ashley Mitchell.

Ashley Mitchell was first seen on Real World: Ex-Plosion and last on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. Her rival is Aneesa Ferreira. Ashley Kelsey was seen on The Real World: San Diego and recently on The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros. Her rival is Dario Medrano. Beth Stolarczyk was a part of The Real World: Los Angeles and most recently The Challenge All Stars 3.

Her rival is Jonna Mannion. Corey Lay was a part of 12 Dates of Christmas and The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion while his rival is Tula “Big T” Fazakerley. Dario Medrano was seen on Are You the One 2 and The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 with his rival being Ashley Kelsey on the show.

Da’Vonne Rogers has been seen on Big Brother 17 and The Challenge: War of the Worlds and her rival is Shane Landrum. Devin Walker has been a part of Are You the One 3 and The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras. Her rival is Leroy Garrett. Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat is known for Big Brother 20 and The Challenge: USA 2 and his rival on the show is Amber Borzotra.

Frank Sweeney Fox was seen on The Real World: San Diego and The Challenge: Free Agents while his rival is Sam McGinn. Jonna Mannion has been a part of The Real World: Cancun and The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras. Her rival is Beth Stolarczyk. Katie Cooley’s rival is Veronica Portillo and she is known for Road Rules: The Quest and The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras. KellyAnne Judd’s rival on the game show is Sylvia Elsrode.

She is known for The Real World: Sydney and The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras. Leroy Garrett starred on The Real World: Las Vegas and The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras while his rival is Devin Walker. Melissa Reeves has featured on Ex on the Beach UK 2 and The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion. Her rival is Nicole Zanatta during this new season.

Nany Gonzalez’s rival is Turabi “Turbo” Çamkıran. Nicole Zanatta’s rival is Melissa Reeves. Sam McGinn’s rival is Frank Fox. Shane Landrum’s rival is Da’Vonne Rogers. Steve Meinke’s rival is Adam Larson. Sylvia Elsrode’s rival is KellyAnne Judd. Tula “Big T” Fazakerley’s rival is Corey Lay. Turbo Çamkıran’s rival is Nany Gonzalez. Veronica Portillo’s is Katie Cooley.

