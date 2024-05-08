Prime Video’s The Goat Cast: Where Have We Seen These Reality Stars Before?

Who is the greatest reality star of all time? Amazon’s new series, The Goat, promises to settle this debate. In this reality series, 14 famous reality stars battle it out to be declared The Greatest of All Time. As the contestants compete to win a prize of $200k, they must go through numerous challenges inspired by other reality competitions.

Hosted by comedian Daniel Tosh, The Goat features contestants from some of the biggest reality shows, including Big Brother, Dancing With The Stars, Love Is Blind, and Survivor. As you prepare to watch the show, here is all you need to know about the cast members of The Goat.

CJ Franco

CJ Franco is a 33-year-old model, content creator, and TV personality previously seen in the Max dating reality series, FBoy Island. She has an Instagram following of over 565k and has been featured in magazines like Vogue, GQ, and Sports Illustrated. Franco recently also appeared on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

35-year-old Da’Vonne Rogers is a reality star from Inglewood, California, who has been a part of Big Brother (US) thrice, in seasons 17, 18, and 22. Her loud personality in the show grabbed eyeballs and was often dubbed the fan favorite. Da’Vonne has also starred in MTV’s The Challenge Season 33, subtitled War of the Worlds.

After gaining popularity through Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City, Jill Zarin is eyeing becoming the greatest reality star in The Goat. The 60-year-old starred in the Bravo series from 2008 to 2011, during which time she also became an author and published the book Secrets of a Jewish Mother: Real Advice, Real Stories, Real Love, along with her mother and sister.

Joe Amabile

Chicago-based Joe Amabile is a television personality who appeared in ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 14, trying to win Rebecca Kufrin’s heart. While eliminated in the initial episode, he continued his reality TV career by appearing in Bachelor in Paradise seasons 5 and 7. In 2018, Amabile joined Dancing with the Stars Season 27 as a celebrity contestant and finished in 5th place.

Joey Sasso

Joey Sasso rose to stardom by winning the first season of Netflix’s The Circle in 2020. Owing to his lovable personality, he instantly garnered a huge fan following. Then, in 2023, Sasso starred in another Netflix reality show, Perfect Match, and reached the finals. He engaged fellow contestant Kariselle Snow on the show, but the two broke up later.

Jason Smith

Baker-turned-reality star Jason Smith has had quite a few stints on television. The 46-year-old was first seen in the third season of Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship, where he was declared the winner. He then went on to win the 13th season of Food Network Star. The Grayson native has also appeared as a judge on the shows Best Baker in America and Christmas Cookie Challenge.

Justin Johnson/Alyssa Edwards

Justin Johnson is a drag performer, better known by his stage name, Alyssa Edwards, who gained international fame by starring in RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 3. She then also appeared in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 2 before landing her own web series, Alyssa’s Secret. Apart from her drag career, the 44-year-old owns a dance studio named Beyond Belief Dance Company.

Kristen Doute

Kristen Doute starred in Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules from 2013 to 2020. Apart from being a reality star, the 41-year-old is also an entrepreneur who owns a clothing line. In 2019, she authored the book He’s Making You Crazy, a guide to relationships. Doute also hosts a podcast with her boyfriend, Luke Broderick, titled Sex, Love…and What Else Matters.

Lauren Speed-Hamilton

Lauren Speed-Hamilton shot to fame when she starred in the first season of Netflix’s Love Is Blind and fell for her fellow contestant, Cameron Hamilton. Sparks flew between the couple pretty quickly, as they got married within a few weeks of meeting and are still going strong. Lauren enjoys a huge fan following on social media, having over 2.5 million Instagram followers.

Paola Mayfield

90 Day Fiancé star Paola Mayfield found the perfect husband for herself, Russ Mayfield, on the first season of the TLC series in 2014. However, the reality star has been lately making headlines due to reports of trouble in her marriage.

Reza Farahan

Hailing from Iran, Reza Farahan is a 50-year-old real estate agent who grabbed the limelight with his appearance on Bravo’s Shahs of Sunset. His relationship with his now-husband, Adam Neely, formed a central plot line in the show. In 2016, he starred in another reality show, Yours, Mine or Ours, along with interior decorator Taylor Spellman.

Tayshia Adams

From being a contestant on The Bachelor to having her own The Bachelorette season, Tayshia Adams has come a long way in reality television. After starring in The Bachelorette in season 16, she returned to host the series in seasons 17 and 18. Adams owns a clothing line and is also an influencer with over 1.4 million Instagram followers.

Teck Holmes

Teck Holmes entered the entertainment industry back in 1999 with MTV’s The Real World: Hawaii and made a career in acting, appearing in films like First Daughter and National Lampoon’s Van Wilder. The 48-year-old also appeared as a contestant on MTV’s The Challenge.

Wendell Holland

Wendell Holland won Survivor: Ghost Island, the 36th season of the CBS reality show. In 2019, he starred in Survivor: Winners at War, a competition of previous show winners. The 40-year-old’s other credits include the reality shows HGTV Smart Home and Hot Mess House.

