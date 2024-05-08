The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, starring Henry Cavill, is set to arrive at the comfort of your homes sooner than expected. Lionsgate is the movie’s distribution company, and they have reportedly shared the date of its digital release, but there is a slight twist at that. Keep scrolling for more.

The film, directed by Guy Ritchie, has some popular faces in its cast. In the lead, Henry, the Man of Steel, plays the role of Gus March-Phillips. It also features Eiza Gonzalez, Alan Ritchson, Henry Golding, Alex Pettyfer, and Hero Fiennes Tiffin in supporting roles. The spy-action comedy of Guy is based on Damien Lewis’ book, ‘Churchill’s Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII.’

The movie’s backdrop is set in the 1940s, and the story is set at the height of World War II. Its synopsis states, “British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a group of military officials hatch a daring plan to neutralize Hitler’s fleet of German U-boats during World War II. Made up of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, the top-secret combat unit uses unconventional techniques to battle the Nazis and change the course of the war.”

According to Y! Entertainment’s report, Lionsgate announced that The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’s digital release date will be this week. The Henry Cavill-led action-comedy will be available on Prime Video on Demand and Premium Electronic Sell-Through from May 10, 2024.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare earned $8.9 million on its opening weekend. It has collected $18.57 million in the United States; internationally, the movie has raked in $1.3 million. The worldwide collection of this Henry Cavill and Guy Ritchie collab is only $19.94 million.

It was released in the theatres on April 19, and even before it completes a month in the theatres, the film is reportedly arriving in the digital space.

