Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace, and Finn Wolfhard, who are starring in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, have arrived on digital platforms, and you can catch it with your family in the comfort of your house. The supernatural comedy directed by Gil Kenan unites the new Ghostbusters with the OG ones in this fourth installment in the franchise. Keep scrolling for more.

In this part, the Spengler family returns to the iconic New York City firehouse, where the original Ghostbusters have taken ghost-busting to the next level. When the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters, new and old, must unite to protect their home and save the world from a second ice age.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’s cast includes Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and Mckenna Grace reprising their roles. It is the sequel to the 2021 movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Amongst the OG cast members who returned for this fourth installment included Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and William Atherton. Additionally, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Emily Alyn Lind, and James Acaster are part of the supporting cast.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire was released in the theatres on March 22, and after over two months, the film has arrived on digital platforms in the United Kingdom. According to Digital Spy’s report, the movie is available to rent or buy from Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store, and other digital retailers. Sony has yet to confirm the digital release date for the movie in the United States. The viewers, however, can pre-order it from Prime Video and iTunes.

The movie is still running in some selected theatres. As per Box Office Mojo, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has so far earned $109.9 million domestically, and internationally, it has earned $85.2 million. The movie’s present global collection is $195.1 million. The fourth installment had an estimated budget of $100 million.

For more of the latest Hollywood content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Pretty Little Liars: Summer School: Release Schedule, Plot And Cast Explored

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News