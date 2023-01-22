One of the biggest shows on Netflix ever since its launch half a decade ago has been Stranger Things. Entering its fifth and final season, the show that stars Millie Bobby Brown in the lead has been in the headlines for various reasons. It was recently that Noah Schnapp who plays Will Byers on the show came out as gay and his onscreen character is also one. Reacting to the same celebrating his co-star coming out is Finn Wolfhard who plays Mike Wheeler on the show.

For the unversed, Mike and Will are the best of childhood friends on the show who have now grown up and the latter is going through the dilemma of his s*xuality as hinted on the show. While Mike is romantically involved with Eleven, the fans of the show have been wanting to see a dynamic between him and Will.

Now as we move towards the last season of Stranger Things, Finn Wolfhard has decided to open up about his friend Noah Schnapp coming out of the closet and also their dynamic on the show where the fans want them to come together. Read on to know everything you should know about the same and also what Finn exactly has to say.

As per CinemaBlend, Finn Wolfhard was talking about Noah Schnapp who came out recently on a TikTok video. The Stranger Things Star said, “I’m incredibly proud of Noah for coming out publicly like that. I think it was so incredible and brave.”

Further, he also addressed the fan expectation with them together on Stranger Things. “As far as the Mike and Will relationship goes, I always found it kind of funny, especially last season of Mike just being so clueless. I would imagine Mike is going to be totally accepting of Will, and I really want Will to have a really happy ending. And I think he will. What’s going to be so awesome about season five is that the Duffers are sort of trying to thread this needle of trying to get every character to have their perfect ending. So I’m excited to see what ends up happening,” Finn said.

