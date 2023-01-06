Netflix series Stranger Things surely has won the hearts of the fans with the unique theme of the show and the amazing dynamics between the actors. They have all literally grown up together over the course of the series. Millie Bobby Brown plays one of the key roles in the series alongside Noah Schnapp, with whom it all began in the first place. Both Noah and Millie did not have way too many interactions on screen in the first three seasons, but they had more scenes in the 4th season, yet there wasn’t a lot of camaraderie between them, but the fans know it very well that these two are BFFs in real life.

The actors were so close to each other that they ended up making an exclusive marriage pact among themselves. Millie Bobby plays the role of Eleven, aka El, and Noah plays the role of Will Byers in Stranger Things.

Last year in an interview with MTV News, Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown talked about their series and their off-screen relationship, where they disclosed their marriage pact. According to the report, they agreed to get married if they were both single at age 40. Talking about their pact the Enola Holmes actress said, “We said if we’re not married by 40, we’ll get married together because we’d be good roomies,” Millie said in the video interview, to which Noah immediately agrees. Though MBB specified it would be a “complete platonic” marriage, the agreement does come with a non-negotiable clause: no kids. I could not deal with a child of yours.” To which Noah agreed and said, “Mmh. That’s my deal-breaker.”

Millie Bobby Brown further added, “That’s my deal-breaker, too. No kids. Only dogs. And separate bedrooms for sure. My god, you are so messy”. The two have been friends since they were ten years old, and as per the actress, he is one of the longest friends she has had.[Awwww]. Their off-screen friendship have often generated some adorable moments from the moments.

