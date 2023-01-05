Twilight actors Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner have been in the headlines for different reasons. While Rob and Kris became the talk of the town owing to their hot romance in Hollywood, Taylor has often grabbed eyeballs for his friendship with his co-stars. For the unversed, the leading pair were romantically inclined towards each other but left their fans heartbroken when they parted ways in 2013.

While Rob and Kris made for a dreamy pair, the actor once ditched his then-girlfriend and went on to share a kiss with one of his male co-star. Scroll down to read the whole story.

It happened when Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were bestowed with the ‘Best Kiss’ award at MTV Movie Awards 2011. Soon after the duo arrived on the stage to receive the award, Rob couldn’t help but express his excitement for the same. However, one of the highlights that continues to make headlines is Rob’s kiss with his Twilight co-star Taylor Lautner. Soon after accepting the award, Rob was heard saying, “Oh man, I feel bad because I don’t feel like kissing you. You don’t want to kiss me, do you?”

In her response, Kristen Stewart said, “Ahh.. it’s been a long time, maybe we should go for it.” As the crowd cheered for the kiss, the Batman actor said, “I think someone in the audience may appreciate it a little more. And I just want to do it (with him).” He then ran into the audience – towards Taylor – grabbed his face and shared a steamy smooch in front of the audience and a couple of cameras leaving everyone shocked.

Watch the video below:

However, apart from the hot and steamy kiss, another highlight from the awards night was Selena Gomez‘s reaction where she looked surprised yet excited.

