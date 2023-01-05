



F.R.I.E.N.D.S. star Jennifer Aniston was the queen of fashion in the show as Rachel Green, but that might have come easy for the actress as she is equally fashionable in real too. Even at the age of 52, the actress slays it like a diva, like the time she appeared on the cover of a magazine.

The actress skyrocketed to fame after appearing on the sitcom Friends. She was also married to Hollywood star Brad Pitt, but she never got lost in the shadow of his stardom but had her own identity and a strong personality.

Jennifer Aniston was, is, and will always be an iconic fashionista while admiring her pictures [not in a creepy way!] we stumbled upon this throwback picture of her from the cover of The Hollywood Reporter, where she looked absolutely stunning and chic as always. Jen was wearing a white Fendi br* paired with a white high-waisted Fendi trouser, flaunting her toned abs as she posed stylishly on the balcony admiring the skyline.

For accessories, Jennifer Aniston wore a white Maison Michele hat, Broken English earrings, and a Saint Laurent necklace. Apart from those, she also wore a Cartier watch and rings, completing the look. She looked like the boss lady but not the one from ‘Horrible Bosses’ [*wink *wink]. Aniston posed in those classy, gorgeous clothes with her stunning hair open and resting on her s*xy body! She, like always, had her contouring and bronzing on point.

Jennifer Aniston is so hot. pic.twitter.com/ytuooy1fJe — sienna (@cutieaniston) December 8, 2021

Talking about her iconic show Friends, the actress, along with her other co-stars on the show, came together for a reunion last year, which made the fans nostalgic, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, it was hard for the actress as meeting with them meant meeting a piece of her past. Jennifer Aniston got quite emotional at moments, the actress recalled as per the report.

But, what do you think of this throwback look of Jennifer Aniston in a white br* and a pair of white trousers? Tell us in the comment section!

