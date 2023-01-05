



Jennifer Lopez is 53-year-old but oh my my, does she even look a day beyond 30? No way. It’s hard to believe with the magical genes that she’s blessed with, it looks like she’s aging like a fine wine. While she’s all over social media with her romance with husband and actor Ben Affleck, today we bring you a throwback to the time when she served a LEWK at the Oscars 2001 where she wore a sheer gray coloured gown and flaunted her n*pples in a see-through ensemble while bringing heat to the red carpet with her extraordinary outfit. Scroll below to take a look at her picture.

Jennifer is massively popular on social media with over 230 million followers on Instagram. That’s a huge number, right. But keeping in mind her stardom, it’s actually nothing. Now, over the years, Lopez has given us innumerable fashion moments to remember by and has served looks on looks but in 2001, she was really ahead of time when she donned a sheer grey and silver one shoulder gown and made heads turn with her glam affair.

Jennifer Lopez wore a transparent Chanel gown as she flaunted her n*pples through it and it came with a silver skirt attached to it. There’s no doubt that JLo always brings her A-game to the red carpet and her fans across the globe would agree with this.

Jennifer Lopez accessorised her look with silver and diamond jewellery including a bracelet and dangling earrings. For makeup, the singer went with glossy lips with highlighter accentuating her facial features and a neat bun to finish off the look.

Take a look at her pictures below:

2013 #Oscars Countdown!

Fabulous Jennifer Lopez @JLo at the Academy Awards 2001! pic.twitter.com/H9GFvCPEnc — Jennifer Lopez Fans (@JLoGreece) February 23, 2013

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Lopez going br*less at Oscars 2001? Tell us in the space below.

