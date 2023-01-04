



If we can talk about having s*x so openly, then why not about using s*x toys? Today, we are standing at a time when it’s not a taboo to talk about s*x or enjoy intimacy with your partner so it shouldn’t be also a taboo while addressing women using s*x toys for pleasure. And on that note, we bring you to the time when Jennifer Aniston blurted out a ‘s*x toy’ comment while revealing her character details in a movie and we felt it ‘oh so true’! Scroll below to find out!

You are single or with a partner, going through a breakup, or in a long-distance relationship – I feel a s*x toy can give you a little pleasure and satisfaction, at least for the time being. So, ladies, today let’s talk about all the aspects of using a s*x toy!

Back in 2016, when Jennifer Aniston had made an appearance on BBC’s ‘The One Show’ while promoting her film ‘Office Christmas Party’ and made a remark on s*x toys and later become the topic of controversy. When the makers of the film, Will Speck and Josh Gordon were describing Jen’s character Carol Vanstone in the interview, they said, “It’s a bit of both (‘Friends’ character Rachel or the sex-mad dentist Julia Harris from ‘Horrible Bosses). I mean she’s sweet and incredible but in a positive way she’s also a boss, in a good way, in a positive way.” And just before the end, Jennifer added “Just without the s*x toys,” leaving the audience in awe of her response.

Well, honestly I was not in awe, rather I felt it was just about the time when we should talk about women’s pleasure. What do you think? If a man can find his pleasure literally everywhere they want, then why not a woman? Why is there a restriction when it comes to women having s*xual satisfaction?

As per reports, almost 41% of women in India buy s*x toys online under pirated and discreet websites to enjoy their s*xual pleasure. On the other hand, in the USA it has crossed the 50% mark already. Even if it hasn’t been legal or has a proper law to import or export s*x toys in India, there are a few websites (I can’t give you details here, do you homework, girls) that sell adult toys or s*x toys under subtle names like personal massager (aka vibr*tors, iykyk *wink*).

Now coming to the part where we discuss the impact! You might be wondering what kind of impact will be there while using a s*x toy? But, there is! There are reports that have suggested that bis*xual women who used s*x toys with their women partners, after separating from their male partners, have experienced increased s*xual satisfaction as a result.

Even though we can see the usage of s*x toys among 23-35 years of women, the toys are quite helpful in the treatment of menopausal symptoms for women.

A good org*sm will always make your mood light and keep you de-stressed. So, why not a little pleasure in the most nervous situation? And every time, well, you might not have a partner to make you calm too! *wink*

I absolutely support the whole idea of women’s pleasure. There have been a lot of times when a woman’s satisfaction or s*xual pleasure hasn’t been seen as an equal part of the equation. Yes, I agree using toys is nothing like the touch of your partner or the spice isn’t there much but hey, you can also experiment with these toys or lubricants with your partner as well to maintain that spark in bed. It will bring you and your partner closer, I guarantee you!

What are your thoughts on women using s*x toys for pleasure? And not to forget it’s Jennifer Aniston approved. Let us know your views in the comments!

