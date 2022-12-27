Salma Hayek is a popular name in showbiz and the actress has done some incredible work over the years in Hollywood. She’s 56-year-old and doesn’t look a day beyond 30 and we envy her genes. Last year in a conversation with Jada Pinkett Smith on her show ‘Red Table Talk’, Salma opened up on how her b**bs have become bigger post pregnancy, weight gain & menopause and it led to her neck and back suffering because of it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Being a woman isn’t easy. Now, this is debateful because a lot of men think it otherwise but since y’all don’t have uteruses the discussion ends there. Now for those of you who don’t know, menopause brings in a lot of changes in a women’s body including v*ginal dryness, hot flashes, chills, mood swings and sleep changes to name a few.

Now in 2021, Eternals star Salma Hayek made a virtual appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’ and talking about menopause, the actress said, “the b**bs grow, a lot.” Adding to this she said, “For some women, they get smaller.”

Salma Hayek continued and said, “But there are some women that when you gain weight your b**bs grow, and other women that when you have children and you breastfeed your b**bs grow and they don’t go back down. And then in some of the cases when you are in menopause they grow again.”

The Frida actress then added, “And I just happen to be one of those women that it happened in every single step: when I gain weight, when I got pregnant, and when I am in menopause.”

The 56-year-old is married to French businessman François-Henri Pinault and shares a 15-year-old daughter named Valentina Pinault.

Salma Hayek then revealed that a lot of people speculated that she’s undergone plastic surgery and said, “A lot of people said that I had breast augmentation. I don’t blame them. My b**bs were smaller. So was the rest of my body. But they just have kept growing many, many sizes.”

As a result of big b**bs, she revealed, “My back has been really suffering from it. And not a lot of people talk about this.”

This is totally natural and varies person to person and body to body.

What are your thoughts on Salma Hayek talking about the size of her b**bs increasing post menopause? Tell us in the space below.

