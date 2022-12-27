At this point, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is preparing to welcome a whole new lot of veterans from the history of the comics. Not just the Fantastic Four in their standalone reboot but even Hugh Jackman is on the door as he is making his comeback as Wolverine and debut in the MCU. The actor has confirmed his presence in Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds with a very quirky video and the loudest thunder. But there has been no update on where his character goes beyond the threequel. Talking about it is the actor himself.

Hugh is set to reprise Logan in Deadpool 3 where he has already revealed he is in Wade Wilson’s team but is irritated. He wants to punch him in the head and will punch him a lot. So we know enough of the exciting deets about the movie. But who will tell us if this is the only time we get to see Wolverine or if there is more?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speculations are already on the rise that the actor is making his entry with Captain America: New World Order and will also be a part of Avengers: Secret Wars, popularly known as Avengers 6. Talking about the same is Hugh Jackman himself now and he is living one day at a time it seems. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per The Direct, Hugh Jackman was talking about his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after he reprises Wolverine in Deadpool 3 and if he is joining Avengers: Secret Wars. “I imagine every movie as a one-and-done. That’s how I see it. I’ll be honest, I had a two-picture deal at the beginning, but I still assumed it was a one-and-done. You know, back then, there were no comic movies. I just take it one at a time. I’m lucky in that way, I don’t have to think beyond that, but I think it’s the best way to go,” he said.

Are we really convinced that Hugh Jackman doesn’t know the future? Certainly not, but we will still have to wait for the news to spill from his or the studio’s end. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Johnny Depp May Lose French Film Jeanne Du Barry For Reasons Similar To Pirates Of The Caribbean? He’s Reportedly Having “Very Bad” Verbal Spats With Director!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News