Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is all set to return with the French film Jeanne Du Barry, formerly named La Favorite, after the actor won the defamation suit with former spouse Amber Heard. Depp will be playing the role of King Louis XV in the film, which is directed by Maïwenn.

The film has been in the headlines ever since Depp came on board. While the film is currently in the post-production stage now, the latest report claimed that Depp had a tough time filming the project as he had verbal spats with the director on a number of occasions.

As reported by Hindustan Times, French showbiz commentator Bernard Montiel revealed that Johnny Depp had numerous altercations with the filmmaker Maïwenn leading to a lot of arguments on the set. They had arguments over timing issues.

“Depp is an excellent actor when he comes on the set… Except that sometimes the team is ready at 6 am and no one comes. So, afterward, Maïwenn gets angry and the next day, it is she who does not come and there is Johnny Depp… It’s madness. They’re (expletive) off.” he said.

“It’s going very, very badly. They argue constantly,” Bernard revealed on the talk-show TPMP, talking of the time Jeanne was being filmed. For the unversed, Maïwenn also stars as Jeanne du Barry in the film and it will release in 2023.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp was all set to reprise his role for the sixth film in the Pirates franchise but it was around that time when his defamation lawsuit versus Amber owed to further media speculations. Then it was revealed that Disney had canceled the project in the wake-up to the abuse allegations made by Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor had sued his ex-wife in March 2019 for $50 million on account of her op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018, where she had written about being a ‘public figure representing domestic abuse’.

