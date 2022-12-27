Nothing can beat the buildup that has been created around the tenth installment of the Fast And Furious franchise titled Fast X. The movie that marks 20 years of the franchise is also the beginning of the end and Vin Diesel with his team has made sure that the experience is one the audience has never seen before. While we wait for any update and have already consumed n number of speculations about the movie, Vin is here to tell us when we should be expecting the first trailer.

Yes, you read that right. In no time Fast X became one of the most anticipated movies across the globe. There were many reasons because every fan has invested 20 years of their existence in the series and the fact that this is the beginning of the end making it the second last film in the franchise. Also one cannot ignore all the drama that happened around the same.

Turns out Vin Diesel has chosen today to announce the biggest update about the movie so far. The actor has taken to his verified Instagram account a couple of hours ago and confirmed that the trailer of Fast X is closer than we thought and he even shared an on-set glimpse with the same. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Vin Diesel took to his Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes picture with Jordana Brewster. The still has her hugging Vin’s character Dominique Toretto. The picture came with a question that has created a stir in the fandom waiting for Fast X with bated breaths. Vin announced that we are less than two months away from the trailer of the movie. “On set photo… brother sister. Less than 2 months away from the FastX trailer launch!! #Toretto,” he wrote.

Directed by Louis Leterrier, Fast X starring Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, and more. The film releases in theatres on May 19, 2023. There have been many speculations about the film out of which the latest say even Gal Gadot is in the movie.

