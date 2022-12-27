After wrapping up the experimental phase 4, now the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to enter phase 5 which has many big projects and multiple continuations. One of the most exciting projects out of all is Captain America: New World Order also popularly known as Captain America 4. Starring Anthony Mackie as the new Cap in a feature film for the first time, New World Order has a lot of responsibilities on its able shoulders. And turns out the makers are taking all efforts to make it an extravaganza.

Anthony now enters a phase where he assembles the new Avengers as per the reports. Captain America 4 will be the movie that introduces us to a new conflict that leads to the massive war that waits until the end of phase 6. The internet has now found its hands on some fiery details about the plot of the movie and if we go by it, could anything be bigger?

As per the latest updates, Captain America: New World Order is shaped as an event movie because a lot is going on. Not just five villains involved and led by President Ross, but some details claim the movie to be more complex than we even thought it would be. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per Movieweb, Captain America: New World Order will be about an international conflict over a new metal called Adamantium says insider Daniel Richtman. Now this connects both Wolverine and Eternals both. Because Adamantium for comic book lovers is the same element that runs in Wolverine’s veins and it is found on Genosha, which is an island formed out of Celestial Tiamut’s body who was killed by Cersei in Eternals.

So Captain America 4 makes way for Hugh Jackman to enter as Wolverine in the MCU and also for Eternals to make an appearance in the movie. If this turns out to be substantial information, this movie will be a tent-pole project for the MCU.

Things do not end here because as per another news source MCU Culture on Twitter, Captain America: New World Order will reportedly have Sam Wilson aka the new Cap fight five villains including President Ross, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, The Leader, and two more unrevealed ones. Jessica Chastain is being eyed as one of the remaining villains.

Captain America: New World Order is set to release on May 3, 2024, as per the last update. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

