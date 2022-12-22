The Marvel Cinematic Universe is filled with several strong Avengers. While we recently told you that ‘Spider-Man’ Peter Parker is stronger than ‘Captain America’ Steve Rogers, our today’s Marvel trivia is all about Cap and his special abilities – being able to lift The God of Thunder – Thor’s weapons – Stormbreaker and Mjolnir.

While in Avengers: Age of Ultron it was teased that Chris Evans’ character had the strength to lift Thor’s hammer, fans were left with goosebumps when they saw him finally pose and fight with it in the final Infinity Saga film, Avengers: Endgame. Not only Mjolnir, but he was also even able to wield the newest weapon made by Eitri the Dwarf – despite Thor saying it can kill ordinary people. But how was he able to do that? Well, read on to know this theory that explains how he possessed the strength to hold both weapons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After teasing in Avengers: Age of Ultron that Captain America is worthy of wielding Mjolnir and we see him using it to attack Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, we then saw Cap lift Stormbreaker for a couple of seconds. But how did he survive holding the giant axe in his hands? Well, first let’s talk about the axe, Thor came in possession after Eitri the Dwarf create it for him in Avengers: Infinity War. While on the quest to create Stormbreaker, Thor expressed his desire to create a weapon capable of killing Thanos. This resulted in the Guardians of the Galaxy suggesting that all of them should have something too that could kill the Mad Titan.

Hearing this, Thor told them it wasn’t possible as they “simply lack the strength to wield them. Your bodies will crumble as your minds collapse into the madness.” If the Nidavellir weapons are so difficult to command/wield, then how was Captain America able to do it?

As per a theory shared by Screenrant, the answer might be two-fold – 1) Captain America is a super-soldier, and 2) he possesses the strength of Thor (hence he’s able to hold Mjolnir). The site notes that the only people (not androids or AI) other than Steve to be able to hold Stormbreaker in their hand in the MCU are Thor and Thanos – the latter briefly caught Stormbreaker and used it to impale the God of Thunder. His origins as a human make this feat all the more impressive in comparison to the god-like figures. There also appears to be some mental strength required too based on the end of Thor’s warning, so that part of Steve didn’t come from a bottle.

The other aspect of Captain America that could explain his ability to hold Stormbreaker is that was previously about to hold Mjolnir. Although the creations and enchantments of Thor’s weapons are different, the power levels they give the user are similar. It is confirmed that one doesn’t have to be worthy to pick up Stormbreaker (which is how Groot managed to lift the head of the axe the stick). Having proved his worthiness by holding Mjolnir, we know Cap had the power of Thor coursing through his veins throughout that battle. Stormbreaker is the more powerful weapon of the two, after all.

Well, do you think these are the only reason why Captain America was able to wield Stormbreaker, or do you think there’s a third reason? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: American TikToker Calls Priyanka Chopra “Foreign-Born B+ Lister” Who Sells Spotting Pictures With Nick Jonas To Paparazzi, Gets Trolled: “This Is Blatant Racism”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News