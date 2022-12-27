The Marvel Cinematic Universe in phase 4 has pulled off multiple experimental projects throughout the run. But nothing can be compared to the unique and far away from the Marvel milieu Eternals was. The movie brought together a team one could never think of in an MCU movie 5 years ago and gave the realms of superheroes a poetic film about the celestials and their lives that they have lived for thousands of years. While it opened to very polarizing reactions from the audience, the sequel to the Chloé Zhao directorial is much awaited.

For the unversed, Eternals, directed by Zhao starred Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Kit Harrington, Richard Madden, Ma Dong-Seok aka Don Lee, and an ensemble. The movie traced the journey of the celestials that were assigned a task by Arisham and they were at it for 7000 years. The audience either loved the movie or completely disliked it.

But that doesn’t change the fact that there is a wide audience that is waiting for Eternals 2. There have been not many updates about the same other than Nate Moore confirming that the characters will appear in the MCU going forward. But looks like the work on the movie has already begun and we are just kept in the dark to make the big reveal surprising. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

No faceless insider or scooper is speculating this bit but it is Ma Dong-seok/Don Lee’s management team who have let the detail slip. As per Comicbook, fans have now spotted by the Gilgamesh fame’s management team has listed that he will soon begin work on Eternals 2. While they didn’t let any more details about the date or the schedule or to what extent the production has begun, this was a tease enough.

“As production on the drama Hive remains unclear, Ma Dong-seok is in discussion and planning for many movies and dramas scheduled for production next year,” the agency said. “Currently, Ma Dong-seok is filming Criminal City. Holy Night: Demon Hunters, Wilderness, and Criminal City 3 are about to be released, and Eternals 2 and other global projects he’ll be appearing in are planned to be produced.”

While Chloé Zhao or the team is yet to confirm Eternals 2, we are already pumped because this is an experiment that deserves a future. Stay tune to Koimoi for more.

