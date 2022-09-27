It is not just the urge to see what happens to Wakanda and the Marvel Cinematic Universe ahead, but there is an emotional connect and the sense of love for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie takes ahead the story of the Wakandian empire from the point it left in the last outing. But there is no King T’Challa and this is an homage to his legacy and a good bye note to Chadwick Boseman who passed away due to colon cancer. The wait for the movie is difficult but we are only inching closer.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the second movie in the franchise known to be one of the biggest earning solo-flick for the MCU and one that brought the most critical acclaim. The predecessor made it to the Oscars and even created a lot of buzz for a lot of things including the style and representation. Ryan Coogler got on to the sequel to the tell the story ahead.

Now as we are very close to the release of the movie, there will of course be updates. But the one today is a very positive one and also one that will excite you to buy that ticket right away. As per the latest report in Comicbook, the runtime of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been revealed and it makes it the longest Non-Avenger MCU movie ever. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a report in Comicbook, the runtime of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been revealed and it is a hefty 2 hours 41 minutes (161 minutes) long movie. Yes, you read that right. That is the runtime of the Wakandian saga and it is now the longest MCU movie out of the Avengers franchise. The record was being held by Chloe Zhao’s Eternals for close to a year now, but turns out Ryan Coogler directorial is now taking over.

Meanwhile, alongside the members from the original cast, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will mark the MCU debut of Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. The movie is set to release on November 11, 2022.

