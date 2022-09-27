The buzz around Johnny Depp doesn’t seem to die down. Since the defamation trial against Amber Heard started, both Hollywood actors have been in the news for something over the other. Currently, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is being linked with one of his lawyers, Joelle Rich, who represented him during the 2020 Libel case.

Just a few days ago, rumours spread that Depp has found a new lady love after reports came in that he and Rich are a thing. It was said that they are getting serious and that they are the real deal. Now, another report has come in that mentions JD’s state of being 3 months after the Amber Heard case ended.

As per People, a source has revealed that Johnny Depp is “in a much better place lately,” after a grueling few weeks where he was in and out of court. “He is actually in a much better place lately. He takes better care of himself,” the insider claimed and said, “He is dating and genuinely seems happy.”

The source also revealed that during the Amber Heard trial, Johnny Depp’s “ugly sides were exposed. He has never claimed he is perfect, but making changes is hard. He has worked on issues and accepted help.” Meanwhile, another source said that even though the Fantastic Beast actor and Joelle Rich are dating, they are “not exclusive.”

Amidst this, the Aquaman actress’ reaction to Depp’s new relationship was revealed. It was said that Heard doesn’t care about who Johnny dates and “just wants to move forward with her life.” Meanwhile, JD has been on a journey to get his life back together.

After winning the Amber Heard trial, Johnny Depp began focusing on his career. He already signed a film, had a cameo appearance at MTV VMAs 2022, hosted concerts, and more.

