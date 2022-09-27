Johnny Depp is currently living the best phase of his life after almost 6 years. The actor won the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. He is soon making his French debut with the film Jeanne du Barry and is reportedly dating Joelle Rich. Amongst it all, he’s been accused of mistreatment of his staff and employees. Scroll below for all the details!

It has been previously revealed that Johnny spends about 14 crores annually just on his bodyguards. He enjoys a 40-person full-time staff and splurges whopping 28 crores to maintain them. But reports suggest that the Pirates Of The Caribbean star is forcing his bodyguards to work beyond their profile.

A report by Geo News claims that Johnny Depp is being termed a “serial abuser” after his abuse of bodyguards and his staff came to light. Some of the members have accused the actor of “forcing them into transporting illegal goods and substances” and being the “beck and call” of his family and team.

The two bodyguards, Arreola and Sanchez “weren’t paid overtime and didn’t receive an off-duty meal or rest breaks.” They have even filed a legal suit that alleges that they would often “find themselves in situations that required more than what a bodyguard would be expected to do.”

There also remain allegations that Johnny Depp forced them to “drive vehicles that contained illegal substances, open containers and minors.”

It indeed comes shocking to many as JD is otherwise known to keep his staff members no less than a family. Only time will tell where the case heads.

