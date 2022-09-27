It was just yesterday that rumours flew in that something is brewing between Khloe Kardashian and 365 Days actor Michele Morrone. Post all the Tristan Thompson and the new baby drama, Khloe made the headlines over her alleged new romances. Previously, the reality star was linked to a private equity investor.

However, soon enough, reports came in that they are not together. Yesterday, a photo of the youngest Kardashian sister and the actor from Dolce & Gabbana’s spring/ summer 2023 Milan Fashion Week went viral all over social media. The two posed in a super cosy way, which led to netizens speculating if something is going on between them.

The rumours flew all over and have now reached Michele Morrone himself, who responded to being linked with Khloe Kardashian. The 365 Days actor’s reps spoke with People and clarified that those rumours are false and that there is nothing between them. “Dolce and Gabbana asked them to take a photo at the show,” his rep said.

khloe kardashian and michele morrone ???? the guy from 365 days??? lowkey here for this pic.twitter.com/ldhR4sHvap — anna (@annaastarr) September 24, 2022

“Michele said she was very nice, and that was the extent of it,” they added. Meanwhile, another source disclosed to the outlet that Michele Morrone and Khloe Kardashian met for the first time in Milan that night. They added that the duo is “not dating” and Khloe “has no plans to see him again.” Sorry to all those fans who already shipped them together.

The Good American founder recently ended all the loose ends with her former beau Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares two kids. The on-again and off-again couple ended things after Khloe found out that Thompson fathered another child with someone while they were expecting their second kid via surrogacy.

Before this, Tristan cheated on Khloe Kardashian on several occasions, even during the birth of their first child. Now that Michele Morrone has set the record straight, speculations around them can stop.

