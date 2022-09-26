Khloe Kardashian made a lot of noise over news of her baby no. 2 with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The news came out when reports of him cheating again on The Kardashians star and welcoming child with another woman surfaced. But let bygones be bygones because it looks like there’s something brewing with 365 Days actor Michele Morrone.

It indeed has been a turbulent ride for Khloe. Earlier, Tristan Thompson cheating scandal surfaced 48 hours before the couple was all set to welcome their first child, True. The reality star was really mature and allowed the father to be a part of the delivery process despite his indecent behavior. History repeated itself as she learnt about him welcoming a baby with another woman after already beginning their process of surrogacy.

The latest news is Khloe Kardashian attended the Dolce & Gabbana’s spring/ summer 2023 Milan Fashion Week where her sister Kim Kardashian showcased her latest collection. But what couldn’t be missed is that the star was sitting next to 365 Days actor Michele Morrone.

Accompanying the duo were Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s children North, Saint and Chicago. But wait, that’s not it! A video is now going viral where Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone are seen cosying up as they exchange a conversation. They even shared a BTS picture leaving netizens’ eyes popping with their sizzling pose.

Take a look at it below:

HELPP WHAT KHLOE IS DATING MICHELE?? I’m sorry but this is what Khloe needed, out with the OLD NBA Player and in with the new Italian actor! We are tired of NBA boyfriends they are walking red flags, hopefully Michele treats her right.#KhloeKardashian #michelemorrone pic.twitter.com/ZGXT8oU0AS — Sana (@SanaRavishing) September 24, 2022

As expected, netizens went gaga and have been wanting Tristan Thompson to regret as he sees Khloe Kardashian reportedly moving on with Michele Morrone!

A user joked, “I hope Trashtion Thompson is crying somewhere over this”

Another wrote, “@khloekardashian that’s Prince Charming 🔥🔥 Get it gurl. 😍”

A comment read, “365 reasons why you should ;)”

“Such an improvement on Terrible Tristan! This is a gorgeous looking pair,” read a comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m in love with the KoKo ✨ (@khloekardashgoddess)

