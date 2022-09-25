Amber Heard and Elon Musk’s romance rumours are a tale as old as time in Tinseltown. Their alleged relationship started when the actress was still married to ex-husband and actor Johnny Depp. And no, we aren’t making this up but the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor claimed the same in his lawsuit against his ex-wife. Today, we have got you a throwback to the time when Heard shared a ‘cheeky’ picture with billionaire and SpaceX founder Elon Musk on her Instagram in 2017 making her not-so-official relationship with the businessman official on the site. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Amber and Johnny’s divorce case wasn’t just nasty but also one of the most expensive high profile divorce cases in Hollywood. While Heard stated that she wasn’t in touch with Musk till the time she was married to Depp, a concierge at the Eastern Columbia Building Alejandro Romero, in his written witness statement said during their Libel case hearing, “From March 2015 onwards, Ms Heard was visited regularly late at night, at around 11pm to midnight, by Mr Elon Musk,” as per The International News.

Coming back to the topic, Amber Heard in 2017 took to her official Instagram account and shared a picture of herself sitting next to Elon Musk where you can clearly see her lipstick stain on the businessman’s cheeks.

In a subtle way, Amber Heard made her not-so-official relationship with Elon Musk official on Instagram through this post. Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

That’s one aesthetically pleasing picture!

