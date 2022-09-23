Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s case has been hitting the headlines since the beginning. There have been many reports stating their scandalous pasts, however, at the end of the trial, it was Johnny Depp who won it. Now, amidst all of this, the actor is once again on the news for allegedly dating his lawyer Joelle Rich and not Camille Vasquez as rumoured!

For the unversed, there were reports speculating that Johnny Depp and his legal counsel team had grown close during his summer defamation case. However, Camille had reacted to the same and had shared to TMZ, “I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close. But when I say we, I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny. And, I’m Cuban and Colombian. I’m tactile. What do you want me to say? I hug everyone. And I’m not ashamed about that.”

Well, as of now all is good in the hood and we found out that Johnny Depp is currently dating Joelle Rich, his ex-wife, Amber Heard “just wants to move forward with her life”. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, a source close to the development, shared, Amber Heard “isn’t paying attention to Johnny or his personal life.” The insider further added, “She doesn’t care who he dates and just wants to move forward with her life.”

For the unversed, neither Johnny Depp nor Joelle Rich has confirmed their dating rumours. However, she was seen twice sitting in the trial of Johnny and Amber’s defamation case as a support for Johnny as she was not on the legal team. This has what fuelled their romantic relationship speculations.

Well, what do you think of Johnny and Joelle’s relationship? Let us know!

