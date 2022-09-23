Amber Heard has made a lot of noise over her alleged extra-marital affairs during her marriage with Johnny Depp. It is very well known that she dated Elon Musk soon after gaining a restraining order against her ex-husband in 2016. But leaked images from JD’s penthouse had a whole different story to tell. But did the duo along with Cara Delevingne really involved in a threesome? Scroll below for all the details.

Ever since Amber lost the defamation trial, a lot of revelations are being made about the actress. Several reports claim that she slept with Aquaman director James Wan to bag a role in the Jason Momoa starrer. An alleged woman who identified herself as Gia online also came forward and claimed that the actress threatened to kill her because she arrived to a party as Elon’s date.

It was Amber Heard’s best friend Raquel Pennington’s husband Josh Drew who levelled the threesome allegations against the actress. According to a report by Dailymail, he claimed that the actress was s*xually involved with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne at Johnny Depp’s penthouse in Los Angeles.

Elon Musk finally rubbished the claims in a conversation with Page Six in 2020. He said, “Cara and I are friends, but we’ve never been intimate. She would confirm this. Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don’t think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!”

Furthermore, Elon even suggested Johnny Depp and Amber Heard to let the bygones be bygones and move forward in their respective lives. “Regarding this lawsuit, I would recommend that everyone involved bury the hatchet and move on. Life is too short for such extended negativity. Nobody is going to say, after it’s all over, that they wished the court battle had lasted longer!” he concluded.

