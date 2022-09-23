There have been a lot of speculations about who Johnny Depp may be dating after his split with Amber Heard. The actor has kept his relationships under wraps but a lot of rumours suggested that he’s dating his lawyer Camille Vasquez. While, that may not be true but he indeed is dating one of his former attorneys, Joelle Rich. Scroll below for all that the Aquaman star feels about the latest update!

For the unversed, Camille Vasquez had represented Johnny during the latest defamation trial in the Virginia court. Grapevine had it that they had more than just a professional relationship as romance was brewing. But it was later found out that the attorney was already in a happy relationship and the rumours were all fake.

Johnny Depp had worked with Joelle Rich during the UK libel trial. It was the legal case that the actor lost against The Sun back in 2020, over their ‘wife-beater’ claims. Latest reports suggest that the superstar and Joelle Rich have found solace in each other and are quite serious about their romance. But how does Amber Heard feel about it all?

As per a report by Entertainment Tonight, “Amber Heard isn’t paying attention to Johnny or his personal life. She doesn’t care who he dates and just wants to move forward with her life.”

If one recalls, soon after losing the defamation trial, Amber did a tell-all interview about Johnny Depp with NBC and confessed that she still had feelings for Johnny Depp.

She had said, ““I love him. I loved him with all my heart. And I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work and I couldn’t.”

Well, looks like Amber Heard is really willing to move on too as Johnny Depp reportedly enjoys his new romance!

