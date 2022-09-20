Angelina Jolie may have not liked Amber Heard, but the Aquaman actress allegedly sought out Angie after losing the defamation trial. For the unversed, it is said that the Eternals actress was not fond of Heard since the beginning of her relationship with Johnny Depp and even warned the actor to not get married to Amber.

Advertisement

Not just that, but some reports also claimed that Angie had a crush on JD while they were working on their 2010 movie The Tourist. Even the Fantastic Beasts star reportedly had feelings for his co-star and regretted settling for Heard. While these are just rumours, a new one has come in about Amber seeking Jolie.

Advertisement

As per Star Magazine, Amber Heard reached out to Angelina Jolie after the Johnny Depp case ended. The Aquaman actress has been ordered to pay $10.35 million as damages to the Pirates of the Caribbean star, but she reportedly doesn’t have enough money to do so. Reports after reports have come in that Amber has reached out to many A-listers.

This includes Elon Musk, Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne, and more. However, it seems like everyone is shutting out Amber Heard. Now, as per the latest updates, the actress has tried getting Angelina Jolie’s help, especially knowing that the Maleficent actress and Johnny Depp have maintained a close relationship.

“Amber has a list of high-profile figures in Hollywood to approach for help. Angie is right at the top,” the source told the outlet. “Amber has it in her head that she and Angie are kindred spirits who’d be this dream pairing,” they continued.

However, “Angelina Jolie isn’t interested in striking up a friendship with someone as notorious as Amber. And she’s got a soft spot for Johnny, so Amber’s out of luck,” the insider claimed. If reports are to be believed then it seems like Amber Heard has been shut out by the A-listers.

Must Read: Cameron Diaz Was Both Excited & Nervous While Returning To Acting After Years

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram