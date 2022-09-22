Tom Cruise is allegedly earning way fewer profits from his Paramount movies than he should be. For the unversed, the Mission Impossible actor is known for being one such Hollywood A-lister who not only earns a paycheck while signing on a movie but also gets a certain percentage from the profits made by a movie after its release.

This includes box office collections, deals with network channels, streaming services, and other revenues earned by the movie. His most recent release, Top Gun Maverick, has become his highest-paid movie of all time. He earned $100 million from it. This has happened because of the backend points received by Cruise.

The movie soared through the box office and has made $1.46 billion globally. Surprisingly, Top Gun Maverick is still churning in numbers at the box office. Coming back to the point, a new report by Fortune has come, which states A-list stars like Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, and more, may have been cheated millions of dollars from their deal with Paramount.

As per the source, Paramount’s latest deal with Amazon-owned Epix has left him earning way fewer profits than he should be. For those who don’t know, the rights of the films made by the studio are sold to the Amazon-owned cable network after their theatrical run. But now, both the parties have renegotiated their terms, and the cable network will allegedly pay less for a movie than they did before.

This alleged reduction will directly impact the lowering of profits earned by Tom Cruise and other Hollywood celebrities. Currently, no lawsuits are on the table, but lawyers may be brought in soon.

Meanwhile, recently Tom Cruise hit the headlines after Mission Impossible 8‘s shooting was halted due to an absurd reason. It was said that a flock of sheep entered the location. It is the first time, post-Covid-19, that production has been halted for his upcoming movie.

