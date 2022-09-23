Johnny Depp is one of the most famous actors in the entire world, and since the latest Amber Heard case, he has been under the spotlight a lot more. His growing popularity has its shining moments, but there are also a few times when it causes an issue.

Just recently, a statement was issued by the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s team over imposters using his name to commit fraud. This is not the first time that the actor has warned people about the same. Previously, the actor took to his social media and said that fake accounts are pretending to be him.

Johnny Depp altered the fans, but it seems like the problem has only grown as the actor’s reps once again issued a statement over imposters using his name. Taking to his Instagram story, reps said, “We have been made aware that there continues to be fraudulent imposters pretending to be Johnny or those in his teams, offering meetings and promising time with him, often for payment.”

“Some of these attempts appear to be quite convincing, for example by digitally mimicking his voice and using other forms of communication that appear to be authentic,” Johnny Depp’s team continued, and added, “Please be aware that these are scams. It is not Johnny or anyone from his team. These people are criminals trying to make money off of vulnerable, kind people.”

Check out the story here:

Meanwhile, Depp is also making noise over his new alleged romance with his lawyer Joelle Rich who represented him in his UK libel lawsuit. Though these are just rumours, sources reveal that their chemistry is off the charts, and it’s serious between them.

Previously, Johnny Depp was also linked to his lawyer, Camille Vasquez, who represented him during the defamation case against Amber Heard. However, those rumours were quickly shut down.

