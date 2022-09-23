Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone’s separation news hit the headlines in August. And since then, every other day a new piece of news can be seen about the Oscar award winner actor’s dating life. Now, what we gather from the media reports, Leonardo DiCaprio is currently dating supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Model-actress Gigi Hadid is a mother of one with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, once Hollywood’s IT couple broke up. However, even though the duo is co-parenting their daughter Khai with all the love they have.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Let’s come back to Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio’s brewing relationship. As their news are getting more coverage, Camila Morrone’s reaction also made its way to the media. As per an insider’s quote shared to Life & Style magazine, “Camila was taken by surprise when she found out that Leo and Gigi were hooking up. She feels betrayed.”

Reportedly the source further mentioned, “Camila and Leo were constantly taking breaks to ‘figure things out,’ but in her mind they were not broken up.”

As per rumours that are abuzz, Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio had allegedly started seeing each while he was still in a relationship with Camila Morrone. Now Gigi and Camila’s mutual friends are torn apart over who is telling the truth. The source shared pointing that they are both friends with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Beiber, “Gigi and Camila share lots of mutual pals, and they’re on Camila’s side.”

For the unversed, Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio were seen getting closer earlier in the summer at a nightclub party in New York City. At that time, Leo was still in relationship with Camila. Now that Leo and Camila broken up, it seems the Titanic actor is focussing only on Gigi. A source mentioned to ETonline, “Gigi and Leo are the real deal. They’ve been hanging out a lot and are very into each other. Things are going well between them and they’re both happy.”

All is well that ends well! What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Ellen DeGeneres’ Protegee Greyson Chance Blasts At Celebrity Host For Being “Manipulative & Self-Centered”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram