Ellen DeGeneres is once again being called out over her problematic behaviour. For the unversed, the famous comic and actress has hit the headlines several times after being a part of controversies that involve her being rude, toxic environment on her set, and more. It is said that the Finding Nemo actress has often talked down to the crew.

Not just that, but she has also been called out by fans who have noticed her crude behaviour with celebrities that appear on her talk show. For example, once Kim Kardashian, who claims to have Arachnophobia, guest starred on Ellen’s show, and the host pranked her with a fake spider.

Fans didn’t think it was a harmless prank and blamed her for triggering Kim’s phobia. Now, Ellen DeGeneres’ former protegee, Greyson Chance, is speaking out on the daytime talk show host’s scandalous behaviour. During an interview with Rolling Stone, Chance said that he’s “never met someone more manipulative, more self-centered and more blatantly opportunistic than her.”

Greyson Chance appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show after a viral video of him performing Lady Gaga’s ‘Paparazzi’ went viral in 2010. He further told the outlet that Ellen told him, “I’m going to protect you. I’m going to be here for you. We’re going to do this together.” The host signed him on to a record label but soon allegedly “became domineering and way too controlling.”

Chance said that it was only DeGeneres’ opinions that mattered. After these allegations were made, a representative from Ellen’s team denied these rumours and said the comedian went above and beyond for the young musician. They noted that sometimes careers just don’t take off.

While talking about Ellen DeGeneres, the talk show host previously made the headlines after her ex and famous actress Anne Heche passed away after getting involved in a car crash.

