Lady Gaga is a name known all across the globe – be it for her fashion, music or movies (not specifically in this order). Born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, the actor-singer began playing the piano at age four when her mother insisted she become ‘a cultured young woman. The ‘Always Remember Us This Way’ began lessons while still a toddler and practised on it throughout her childhood.

But did you know who – or more specifically of what profession her first piano teacher followed? Well, it was a music instructor. As per the ‘House of Gucci’ actress’ confession in over a decade-old interview, the singer’s first piano teacher was a stripper hired by her father. Read on to know all about it below.

During a past conversation with host Howard Stern on his radio show, Lady Gaga opened up about her dad and him hiring a stripper to teach her the piano. Getting candid about her dad during that phase of her growing her, the ‘Bad Romance’ singer said, “He was having s*x with girls under the boardwalk in New Jersey before he went to see Bruce Springsteen.”

Talking about him hiring her a stripper to teach her the musical instrument, Lady Gaga continued, “He saw a lot of himself in me. My first piano teacher was a stripper. My dad told me later. I used to say to her, ‘Why do you have such long nails?’ She just said, ‘Someday you’ll understand why’.”

In the same conversation, the ‘Poker Face’ singer also credited her father for making her quit abusing class A drugs. The now 36-year-old singer revealed her father was strict with her during her latter teenage years, saying, “I was for sure addicted to coke. I got off it because my father called me out and kicked my arse. I didn’t do it with people, I did it alone. But I regret every line I did.”

Check out the video of Lady Gaga talking about her stripper piano teacher here:

