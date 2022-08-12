Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are often in the headlines together owing to their love-filled post, being snapped strolling around together and giving us other goals. The couple who first dated each other from 2002 to 2004 rekindled their relationship in April 2021 and got engaged a year later. It was only on July 16 that the duo had a surprise and intimate wedding in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

Since tying the knot last month, the duo has been spending quality time together. In fact, several paparazzi pictures of the newlyweds from their Paris honeymoon made their way to social media. And now, as per a recent report, this has freaked the Batman actor out. Read on.

Advertisement

Soon after their Las Vegas, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez jetted off for a romantic honeymoon to Paris. While Bennifer fans were delighted to get a glimpse of the newlyweds having a romantic time in the ‘City of Love’, a new report by Page Six states that The Last Duel actor wasn’t too thrilled about the media attention received by their getaway. In fact, a source even compared it to ‘Princess-Diana level’ attention.

As reported by the portal, Ben Affleck – who has been the centre of paparazzi attention during both his relationships with Jennifer Lopez, struggled with the number of photographers trailing them during their Paris honeymoon. A source told the publication, “Ben was a little freaked out in Paris,” before adding, “This was a whole new level.” Continuing further, the source said it was “almost Princess-Diana level.”

This isn’t the first time Ben and Jlo have been made uncomfortable by the paps. While they dated each other during the early 2000s, the couple was often followed by the paparazzi where ever they went. In fact, the couple – who were engaged back then, had canceled their wedding following the pressure that was caused by the unprecedented media attention. In a statement released just a day before they originally had to say ‘Yes’ they said called off the wedding and decided to postpone it.

The postponement never happened and eventually, the couple called it quits. After rekindling the romance, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in a Vegas chapel and announced their secret wedding news via Jlo’s newsletter.

Must Read: Johnny Depp Had Sworn That Amber Heard Never Caused Him ‘Psychiatric Injury Or Emotional Distress? Unsealed Docs Continue To Expose Pirates Of The Caribbean Star

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram