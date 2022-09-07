



Kim Kardashian is back at flaunting her bare bum again in a new series of photos. One thing that the SKIMS founder is known for is daring to go bold, be it in her photos, comments, fashion, and more. Back in 2014, the reality TV star hit the headlines after she decided to strip down for her magazine shoot.

The images had broken the internet and send the fans into a spiral. Eight years later and the Kardashian sister is back with another magazine cover that flaunts her b*tt. Taking to her Instagram, the makeup mogul posted snaps of her posing for the cover.

Kim Kardashian featured new metallic blonde hair and eyebrows of the same colour. She stood in front of the backdrop of the American flag. The Kardashians star had put her famous derriere on display. Her b*tt was popping out of the jeans that were pulled down to reveal a jockstrap. She went denim on denim, with a jacket of the same fabric on top. Underneath that, she had a white crop top on with bold black letters on it.

These NSFW photos also featured Kim Kardashian in a few other outfits. One was of her in a long white top that put her n*pples on display. Another look of hers had her in a black leather jacket and underwear with the flag on it. The fourth look her Kim in a red top with a plunging neckline and a big, spiked choker.

Kim shook the internet once again with the photos of her butt. Several fans took to the comment section and other social media to react to it. The post has over 36 lakh likes and over 48 thousand replies. Many people reacted to it by sending fire and heart-eye emojis. This also included Sarah Howard, Olivia Pierson, Tracy Romulus, Paris Hilton, and more.

Here are the pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

One fan said that she “Looks like Daemon Targaryen.”

“oh so you’re a Targaryen now???” said another.

“Lying in bed, staring at the ceiling, wondering why Kim Kardashian’s butt is so big,” another fan wrote.

Check out more reactions here:

I don't care that Kim Kardashian has her butt out in a jock strap, I care that someone told her those blond brows were a good idea 🤔 — Wendi Townsend (@wendistars) September 6, 2022

Allegedly Kim Kardashian. Although you may not recognize the face, you know the butt. pic.twitter.com/C9X4IRt7js — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 6, 2022

You know, I think I would survive if I went the rest of my life without again seeing Kim Kardashian's butt. — Albatross☮️ (@Albatross) September 6, 2022

why is kim kardashian’s butt the first thing I see on this Tuesday morning 💀 — dl (@desxlietzke) September 6, 2022

Share your thoughts on Kim Kardashian‘s new magazine cover with us!

