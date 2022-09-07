Friends alum Courteney Cox responded to Kanye West by saying that the famous 90s sitcom wasn’t funny. The comedy series, which featured Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and Cox, became a fan favourite instantly. It lasted for 10 years and helped all the actors gain stardom.

Advertisement

Last year, a reunion took place where all the six of them got together and reminisce about their time on set. It was a trip down memory lane for them as well as the fans. Despite its growing success over the past years, several people dislike the show for many reasons.

Advertisement

Fans have pointed out how problematic Friends is, with the lack of diversity in the cast and containing many sexist or homophobic jokes. Putting that aside, the sitcom also received criticism from Kanye West back in 2020 when he tweeted, “Friends wasn’t funny either.” This had come after Jennifer Aniston had asked her fans to not vote for him during the presidential elections.

“It’s not funny to vote for Kanye,” Jennifer had said. Now, the 2020 tweet by Kanye West has resurfaced during his Instagram rant over the last weekend. Though the rapper claimed he wasn’t the one who wrote it he wish he had, Friends actress Courteney Cox responded to it through a video she shared on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye West (@kanyewest)

It was captioned, “I bet the old Kayne thought Friends was funny.” The video showed Courteney Cox reading the comment by West on her phone while his song “Heartless” played in the background. After reading the line about her sitcom, Cox made a disappointed face and left the frame. Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

Fans immediately took to the comment section to praise Courteney Cox and show support for Friends. “You’re fantastic,

one user wrote. “Well Kanye West also dissed Taylor Swift so never believe him,” said another. “HOW CAN YOU NOT LOVE THAT SHOW!!!” a third fan wrote.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Angelina Jolie’s Bruised Pictures From Their Marriage Ending Jet Fight Leading To Brad Pitt Losing Friends In Hollywood?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram