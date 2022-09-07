We technically live between one Kim Kardashian sensational update to another and everything in between is her daily skincare routine. The beauty mogul has been in the news for as long as we can remember now. Throughout the lockdown and even in normalcy, she has found herself under the spotlight every single day. While her personal life is a hot topic of discussion, the middle K sister is also busy building her career. While being an entrepreneur is certainly giving her enough, maybe Marvel is her next goal.

The gates for the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been wide open for a while. Almost the entire A tier of Hollywood has walked in or about to walk in or still in talks. But they are associated in some or the other way. With a roaster flooding with projects, there is room for many it seems. And it won’t be an exaggeration to say that almost everyone wants to enter.

So it shouldn’t be that a big surprise now when Kim Kardashian has revealed that if she has to act, she needs something like a Marvel movie. Yes, you read that right. The beauty mogul is talking about her career on the big screen and below is all you need to know about this most exciting update of the day.

As per We Got This Covered, Kim Kardashian who has been in the news for many things including her new beauty line, and her famous reality show The Kardashians, was asked about acting anytime soon. The beauty mogul was quick to say that she would if anything fun comes up like the Marvel movies.

“Would I act? I would if something fun came about. Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do. I’m not actively looking, but I think things just come when they’re supposed to,” Kim Kardashian said. Now we wonder what role will Kim fit in.

