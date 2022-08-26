American socialite and model Kim Kardashian is one of the most popular celebrities in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame with her hit reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which followed the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Apart from this, she often made headlines over her personal life.

Back in 2016, the reality TV star was robbed at a gunpoint in Paris. The incident occurred at a time when she was still married to his now divorced husband Kanye West. The horrific Paris robbery sent shockwaves throughout the world. She even spoke about the incident and the details of the night on David Letterman’s show.

Kim Kardashian appeared on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman in 2020 where she revealed that she feared getting raped by robbers in a Paris hotel. As reported by IBTimes, the American socialite said, “He grabbed me and I was wearing a robe and I wasn’t wearing anything under it. He grabbed me and pulled me towards him but I wasn’t wearing anything underneath. So I was like, ‘OK, this is the time I’m going to get raped. Just deal, it’s gonna happen. Just prepare yourself.’ So I did… But then he tied me up with handcuffs and zip ties and duct tape.”

She even broke down as she narrated the incident. Kim Kardashian further added, “I saw him have a gun out to me. And I’m like, ‘OK, this is it.’ And I just kept on thinking about Kourtney. I kept on thinking, ‘She’s gonna come home and I’m going to be dead in the room. She’s gonna be traumatized for the rest of her life if she sees me.’ We’re sharing her room. [I’m] on her bed. But I thought that was my fate.”

