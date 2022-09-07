If there is one Hollywood star we must trust for never ever mincing her words, it has to be Jennifer Lawrence. The Academy award winning over the years has voiced her opinion on all right things and never stepped back from her words. Over the span of her career she has seen many highs and lows and she talks about them in her recent interview. Lawrence now talks about her 2 miscarriages and also the pay gap in Hollywood that is staggering.

For the unversed, Jennifer had to suffer two miscarriages. One in her early 20s in Montreal and the second during the filming Don’t Look Up. The actor was of course affected not just physically but emotionally. Following the second one, she had to go through a surgery to get tissue removed from her uterus.

Jennifer Lawrence now talks about what her body went through and how nothing was in her control. She refers to the highly criticised Roe v. Wade and how it was a bad move overturning it as it snatches away the right from women of their body. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

“I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant,” Jennifer Lawrence said as per Variety. “Thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy. But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?”

She than also shed light on the inequality in Hollywood. After being in the business for these many years and Oscar validation later, Jennifer Lawrence still has to settle for paychecks lesser than her male co-stars. Not long ago but in 2021 she revealed how her remuneration for Don’t Look Up was $5 Million less than what Leonardo DiCaprio was being paid.

Talking about it, Jennifer Lawrence said that actors are often overpaid but that doesn’t make the pay gap less frustrating. She added, “It doesn’t matter how much I do. I’m still not going to get paid as much as that guy, because of my vag*na?”

