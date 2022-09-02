From her acting game to her fashion game, Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence has been ‘A-1 since day 1’. Not just this, Jen fans are always quite aware of her witty nature. She never fails to speak up about what’s on her mind, even if it’s an embarrassing story about herself.

Talking about one such incident, did you know Jennifer Lawrence who usually looks divine in all her fashion looks once went through the horror of facing the biggest wardrobe malfunction of her life? Well, if you don’t have a clue, read on to know the whole scoop.

Jennifer Lawrence who always grabs our attention to herself in dazzling outfits also makes a lot of news for tripping, falling and her wardrobe malfunctions. Well, what makes it funny is that Jen always embraces this ‘clumsy’ side of her. During one of her appearances on The Jimmy Fallon show, the Hunger Games actress opened up on the biggest wardrobe malfunction that left her super embarrassed.

Jennifer Lawrence started by explaining that she was having dinner at a restaurant when she saw famous Hollywood director Francis Ford Coppola having dinner with his group of friends. She then revealed that after spotting him sitting with his friends, she decided to go over and say hello.

Jen said, “Everybody thinks they’ve witnessed my most embarrassing moments but there’s these two really humiliating stories … that I’ve never talked about because it’s so genuinely embarrassing. But now I feel like the statute of limitations on humiliation is up, and I’m ready.” As she continued she said, “I started walking [over to Coppola] and I noticed I was barefoot, but I was like, ‘Eh, they probably won’t notice.'”

“So I’m barefoot, and I, like, introduced myself, said, ‘Oh, I’m such a huge fan! ‘The Godfather!’ Ahhhh!’ And then went on and introduced myself to the whole table, ‘Hi, I’m Jennifer Lawrence.’ They had no idea who I was. Then, I went back to my table, and [I realised] my entire dress was unzipped, and my thong was out,” Jennifer revealed

The Hollywood actress concluded her embarrassing story by saying, “So I’m barefoot, and my whole ass was out. I thought the shoes were going to be the problem.”

Yikes!

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Lawrence opening up her biggest wardrobe malfunction? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

