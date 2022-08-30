If there is one thing that Jennifer Lawrence is known for besides her movies, it is her amazing red carpet fashion. The Hunger Games actress knows how to wow everyone with gorgeous, stylish fits. Currently, the actress is living the mom life as she welcomed her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney.

Previously, while attending the premiere of her latest film, Don’t Look Up, J Law flaunted her baby bump in an elegant golden gown. It had a cape-like lace flowing from the side and she had her hair in a beautiful bun.

While talking about Jennifer Lawrence’s looks from a premiere, another one that caught our attention from the London premiere of Red Sparrow. The Silver Lining Playbook actress had worn a majestic golden Dior gown with a deep plunging neckline that showed off most of her assets. It had a band made of string wrapped around her waist.

The frock was covered in gold, silver and pink sequins and its lower part flowed like a waterfall, covering her legs. Jennifer Lawrence looks like a princess in this attire. She had her iconic golden locks curled, which looked a lot like Shakira’s hairdo. The outfit was accompanied by glowing makeup.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the European premiere of 'Red Sparrow' in London. #RedSparrow (19/02/18) pic.twitter.com/46tb71VuPi — What's On The Red Carpet (@WOTRedCarpet) February 20, 2018

Besides the amazing dress, Jennifer kept her ensemble simple so as to not take away the attention from it. She wore a big ring and kept her neck n*ked. As usual, Lawrence had her contagious smile while she posed for the paps. It is one of our favourite red carpet looks of the X-Men: First Class actress.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the work front, Jennifer Lawrence will be next seen in Adam McKay directorial Bad Blood. Besides that, she has also signed on for Mob Girl and Causeway. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion-related news!

